Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held phone talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday on North Korea’s recent series of missile launches.According to the foreign ministry, the two expressed strong concerns over North Korea's advancement in its missile program.They agreed to continue efforts to re-engage North Korea in dialogue through bilateral cooperation, reaffirming the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving these issues.They also shared views on the latest regional affairs, such as South Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral cooperation and the issues of Ukraine and Myanmar.The top diplomats last held a phone conversation three weeks ago in January.