Around one in four people who tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test in four omicron-heavy zones received a false positive result.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters Thursday, out of some 84-thousand people who took antigen tests the last week of January, 690 tested positive, with 160 then testing negative on a PCR test.This means that 23-point-nine percent of those who tested positive on antigen tests in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, Pyeongtaek and Anseong, received a false positive and were not actually infected.On rising concerns over false negative results, senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said the antigen test accuracy is much higher in diagnosing negative results.He assured the public that the chances of an infected patient testing negative on an antigen test are slim.