Gov't Closely Watching Kim Jong-un's Attendance at Supreme People's Assembly

Photo : KBS News

The unification ministry said it's keeping close tabs on possible messages to come from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the upcoming session of the Supreme People’s Assembly(SPA) scheduled for Sunday.A ministry official said the government will closely watch the meeting as Kim often delivered administrative speeches announcing domestic and foreign policies in past assemblies.The official, however, added it's hard to predict Kim's attendance, explaining that of the 14 SPAs held thus far, Kim has attended eight and was absent for six.The government is also keeping a close eye on the participation of Kim Kyong-hui, the leader's aunt and the wife of his uncle Jang Song-thaek who was executed in 2013 under his orders. She reappeared in public for the first time in two years on Tuesday at an event celebrating Lunar New Year.The Supreme People's Assembly is expected to focus on administrative and budgetary policies of North Korea's major national tasks for this year.