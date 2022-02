Photo : KBS News

The presidential office said it will respond methodically on all fronts following Japan's decision to recommend Sado mine, linked to wartime forced labor, for UNESCO World Heritage designation.Speaking to reporters Thursday, a presidential official said the government will set up a task force of related agencies and civilian experts and also actively cooperate with the international community.The task force will gather and analyze information on the Sado mine and coordinate promotional activities.Seoul earlier summoned Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi and protested Tokyo's push for heritage listing of the former gold mine.Over a thousand Koreans are believed to have been forced into labor at the mining facility, which shifted to producing war materials such as copper, iron and zinc during World War Two.