Moon Urges Swift Passage of Extra Budget Bill

Moon Urges Swift Passage of Extra Budget Bill

President Moon Jae-in asked the National Assembly to swiftly approve an extra budget bill submitted by the government that aims to provide emergency support to small business owners hit by pandemic restrictions.

He made the call, stressing that "speed is of the essence," during a meeting with senior aides on Thursday, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

The top office and the ruling party appear to be in sync in urging the bill's swift passage. Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Yun Ho-jung also earlier vowed to approve the budget by all means before February 15, when official presidential campaigning kicks off.

The government has proposed a supplementary budget of 14 trillion won to provide a three million won payment to small businesses whose sales have declined due to distancing measures. Funds will also be used to increase hospital beds for critically ill patients.

The ruling party's floor spokesperson Shin Hyun-young said Thursday that the National Assembly's policy coordination division began deliberations that day, and that its finance committee will review the preliminary budget from Friday and the health and welfare committee from Monday.
