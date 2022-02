Photo : YONHAP News

Far fewer local clinics than expected took part in the government's new omicron response system on the first day.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said Thursday that 180 local clinics have begun diagnosing and treating COVID-19, or some half of the government's projection of 340.Health authorities explained that a surge in the number of general patients following the five-day Lunar New Year holiday and preparations to begin treating COVID-19 patients appear to be slowing down the process at local clinics .The delivery of rapid antigen tests that are compulsory for local clinics to detect COVID-19 have also reportedly been disrupted due to the long holiday.