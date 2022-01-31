FM Chung Protests Japan's Sado Mine Bid in Phone Call with Japanese Foreign Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday and protested Tokyo's decision to push for UNESCO World Heritage listing of a former gold mine linked to wartime forced labor.During the conversation with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa, Chung said an accurate perception of history is the foundation on which they can advance bilateral relations that look towards the future.He expressed deep disappointment at Japan's pursuit of heritage designation for the Sado mine while disregarding the painful history of Korean forced labor.Chung also urged Tokyo to keep its previous pledge to explain the wartime issue at an information center on its early modern era industrial sites that earned UNESCO designation in 2015.Seoul's top diplomat expressed concern over the country's failure to fulfill that promise and actions by its politicians that appear to counter the spirit of reflecting on past aggressions.Chung called for a more proactive attitude in exploring solutions to wartime issues that victims can find acceptable. He also conveyed Seoul’s stance on other matters such as export curbs and the release of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.The two officials briefly met during a Group of Seven ministerial meeting in the U.K. in December, but this is the first time they have talked on the phone.