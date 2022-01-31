Team Korea 73rd to March at Beijing Olympics' Opening Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will be the 73rd country to enter the Beijing National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.According to the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee on Thursday, the Korean delegation comprising 20 athletes and 28 staffers will enter the Beijing National Stadium on Friday following 72 other countries.The athletes, who are among 64 to compete in Beijing donning South Korean uniforms, include flag bearers and short-track speed skaters Kim A-lang and Kwak Yoon-gy and will represent the country in bobsleigh, luge, skeleton, ice-skating and skiing.A total of 91 countries are set to take part in the opening ceremony set to kick off at 9 p.m. Saturday in Korea Standard Time in the order set by Olympic tradition, the number of strokes of the Chinese characters for the names of their countries written in Chinese and by the sequence of strokes.During the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, South Korea was the 177th to enter the stadium among the 205 participating countries.