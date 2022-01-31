Gov't Strengthening Measures to Prevent Further ASF Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is beefing up measures to prevent a further spread of African swine fever(ASF) following a recently confirmed case in the southern region of North Chungcheong Province.The central disaster headquarters on ASF on Thursday said quarantine devices and equipment will be set up at every swine farm in North Chungcheong Province, as well as pig farms in seven cities and counties in the nearby North Gyeongsang Province by next month.The move comes after an ASF case was diagnosed in a wild boar in Boeun County in North Chungcheong Province last week, which was around 50 kilometers southwest of the previously lowest-latitudinal region in which ASF cases had been found.The government plans to encourage by April every swine farm across the nation to set up similar quarantine facilities, including fences and insect nets.Moreover, the agency plans to inspect current quarantine measures in place at around 55-hundred swine farms nationwide by the end of this month.