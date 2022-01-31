Presidential Candidates Clash over Development Scandal, THAAD

Photo : YONHAP News

With about a month left until the March 9 presidential election, four candidates clashed over real estate and diplomacy in their first televised debate on Thursday.In the two-hour debate televised by KBS, MBC and SBS, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) had a heated back-and-forth on a massive land development scandal in Seongnam City.Yoon asked if Lee, as the former mayor of the city, properly oversaw that the development project was well designed with accurate calculations of its costs and benefits.Lee responded that he had voluntarily asked for a parliamentary audit to shed light on the scandal and was grilled for two days.The two leading contenders also clashed over Yoon's recent remarks that South Korea should deploy additional U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) batteries.Sim Sang-jung of the minor opposition Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party also joined the debate on THAAD.Pension reforms, inequality and MeToo scandals and other issues were also discussed, however Lee and Yoon did not raise allegations against their wives.