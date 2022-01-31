N. Korea Blasts US over Deployment of War Equipment in S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

North Korea criticized the United States for deploying military assets to South Korea, calling the move a hostile policy against Pyongyang.The North's foreign ministry said on its website Thursday that U.S. troops in South Korea are planning to deploy the Apache attack helicopter and MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone unit. Additionally, South Korea is bringing in F-35A stealth fighter jets and the Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft.The ministry called the deployment the culmination of Washington's double standard and manifestation of the U.S.' hostile policy toward the North.The ministry blasted the U.S. for continuing to attract new war equipment and making the Korean Peninsula "a powder keg of war that threatens regional peace" while denouncing the North's legitimate strengthening of its own defense as provocations.It added that this kind of behavior shows that "diplomatic engagement" and "dialogue without preconditions" which the United States memorizes well are nothing more than a bluff to cover up its invasive nature.