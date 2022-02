Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that it remains in close contact with its allies and partners and the United Nations regarding measures on the recent missile launches by North Korea.Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position in a press briefing when asked if the U.S. has other options after additional UN sanctions against the North were apparently blocked by China and Russia.Price said that the U.S. is continuing and has continued to be in touch with its allies and partners, as well as the UN, on further steps that can be taken.The spokesperson said U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim recently held talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield is also deeply engaged at the UN on the North Korean threat to global peace and security.He continued to stress the importance of diplomacy, calling it an important tool.