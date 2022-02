Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices grew more than three percent for the fourth consecutive month in January.According to data from Statistics Korea on Friday, consumer prices increased three-point-six percent on-year last month.Prices grew three-point-two percent in October last year, posting an on-year gain of more than three percent for the first time in almost a decade.The last time prices topped that threshold for four months or more was from September 2010 to February 2012.By product, prices of commodities rose four-point-five percent in January from a year earlier. In particular, the prices of petroleum products soared 16-point-four percent on-year in January, although it slowed from the previous month.Price growth of agricultural, livestock and fisheries goods jumped six-point-three percent.Core inflation, excluding volatile farm and petroleum product prices, rose three percent on-year in January, marking the first time in a decade to hit three percent.