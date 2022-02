Photo : YONHAP News

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will officially commence on Friday evening with the opening ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium.The Winter Olympics will kick off for a 17-day run with the ceremony at 9:00 p.m., Korea Standard Time, under the official motto "Together for a Shared Future."About 29-hundred athletes from 91 countries will compete for 109 medals in sports venues in three zones - Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.South Korea sent a 124-member delegation to the Games with 64 athletes. One more athlete will arrive on Monday. The team aims to win more than two gold medals and finish in the top ten.South Korea will be the 73rd country to enter the Beijing National Stadium during the opening ceremony, with short-track speed skaters Kim A-lang and Kwak Yoon-gy being the flag bearers.