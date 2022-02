Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Song Young-gil has tested positive for COVID-19.The DP said Song received his PCR test results on Friday, adding that the party chief will thoroughly observe quarantine guidelines.Earlier on Thursday, Song immediately canceled all his meetings, took a PCR test and went into quarantine after he tested positive on a rapid antigen test.He had appeared on a radio program Thursday morning and later attended a closed-door meeting of the party’s Supreme Council at the National Assembly.As a result, officials who had attended the private session were either tested or have plans to do so. Sources close to Song say the DP chief, however, did not come in contact with DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung recently.A series of COVID-19 cases have been reported within the DP, raising concerns that it could disrupt the party's preparations for the presidential election which is now just over a month away.