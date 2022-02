Photo : YONHAP News

The women’s national football team has advanced to the finals of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in its history.Led by Colin Bell, Team Korea beat the Philippines 2-0 in the tournament’s semifinals held in Pune, India on Thursday, earning a berth in the finals.South Korea began competing in 1991 in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup which was established in 1975. Team Korea advanced to the semifinals on four occasions and achieved its best performance in 2003 when it came in third.Cho So-hyun scored the first goal in the fourth minute of the game on Thursday and Son Hwa-yeon netted another for good measure in the 34th minute of the first half.South Korea will now face China in the finals set to be held in Navi Mumbai at 8 p.m. Korea time on Sunday. China beat Japan 4-3 in a penalty shootout later on Thursday, setting up the match.