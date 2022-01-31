Kim Congratulates Xi ahead of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Kim said in a message sent to Xi that the Beijing Games are a celebration of people and athletes around the world that strive for peace, amity and unity.The North Korean leader said the successful opening of the Olympics, despite the global health crisis and unprecedented severe circumstances, is another great victory for socialist China.Kim said the two sides have formed invincible strategic relations in the struggle for defending and advancing the common cause, pledging to continue to develop bilateral ties to a new, higher level.The International Olympic Committee(IOC) has suspended North Korea from taking part in the Beijing Games, after the regime refused to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics amid COVID-19 concerns. China, in response, said it fully understands the North's situation.The opening of the Beijing Olympics is set for later on Friday and the Games will run through February 20.