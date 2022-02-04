Social Distancing Extended to Curb Critical Cases, Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will maintain current social distancing regulations for another two weeks until February 20.According to Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Friday, the extension is aimed at minimizing critical COVID-19 cases and deaths amid the accelerated transmission of the omicron variant following the Lunar New Year holiday.Up to six people can gather, while entertainment establishments and multipurpose facilities, including restaurants and coffee shops, can operate until 9 p.m. Cram schools and internet cafes can stay open until 10 p.m.Eleven types of facilities, such as bars, clubs, karaoke rooms, restaurants and coffee shops, are still required to use the COVID-19 pass system.For rallies and public events, less than 50 unvaccinated people are allowed to gather, but if all participants are fully vaccinated, up to 299 people are allowed.Through assessments of health care capacity, the percentage of critical cases and fatalities, the government plans to start reviewing a new transition into a system that treats COVID-19 like the seasonal flu.