Task Force Discusses Response to Japan Seeking UNESCO Designation for Sado Mine

Photo : YONHAP News

A government-civilian joint task force convened its inaugural meeting on Friday, to discuss response measures to Japan's push to designate a colonial-era mine as a UNESCO World Heritage site.Officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, culture, interior, and education, and the Cultural Heritage Administration, as well as around ten experts, reportedly discussed step-by-step strategies and tasks.Earlier this week, Japan's Fumio Kishida Cabinet submitted its recommendation for UNESCO to designate the Sado mine in Niigata Prefecture next year.The mine, which originally operated as a gold mine, was turned into a facility to produce war-related materials, such as copper, iron and zinc, during World War Two. Up to one-thousand-200 Koreans are estimated to have been forced into labor at the site.On Thursday, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong protested Tokyo's move during a phone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, saying Japan has neglected its painful history of colonial-era forced labor.The minister urged Tokyo to fulfill an earlier pledge to inform people about the forced labor of Koreans on Hashima Island, a site recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage in 2015.According to Kyodo News, Hayashi, in response, expressed regret over what he said were Seoul's "unilateral claims."