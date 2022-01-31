Menu Content

Politics

Blinken Condemns N. Korea's Missile Tests, Reaffirms US Commitment to Diplomacy, Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday reaffirmed Washington's commitment to resolving the North Korea nuclear issue through dialogue, while condemning the regime's ballistic missile tests.

According to the State Department, Blinken condemned the recent ballistic missile launches during a phone conversation with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, calling them a violation of United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions. 

Blinken emphasized trilateral cooperation involving Japan towards a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, reiterating that Washington remains open to diplomacy and dialogue with Pyongyang, .

As for the alliance with Seoul, the secretary reaffirmed it as the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

South Korea's foreign ministry said earlier that both Chung and Blinken expressed strong concern over the North's advancement of capabilities, while agreeing to cooperate on bringing the regime back to the negotiating table.
