Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't to Consider Transition to Treating COVID-19 Like Seasonal Flu

Written: 2022-02-04 14:54:25Updated: 2022-02-04 16:56:57

Gov't to Consider Transition to Treating COVID-19 Like Seasonal Flu

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will consider resuming a transition to living with COVID-19 and treating the virus as it would any seasonal flu, once critical cases and the fatality rate decline to manageable levels.

Senior health ministry official Lee Gi-il said on Friday that the government will lift quarantine regulations in phases under more stable circumstances, even if new cases continue to rise.

The official said the transition will gradually begin in stages after a comprehensive assessment of health care capacity, fatalities and critical cases.

Despite its rapid transmission, omicron-related critical cases and fatalities are about one-fifth to one-third of those involving the delta variant. Lee said the government won't tighten quarantine unless the resurgence leads to an excess of critical patients or deaths.

The government, meanwhile, extended current social distancing rules, such as a gathering ban on more than six people, by another two weeks to monitor the situation following the Lunar New Year holiday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >