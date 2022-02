Photo : YONHAP News

The remains of another person who went missing during a collapse at an apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju has been found.According to emergency authorities on Friday, remains suspected to belong to the fifth missing person were discovered on the building's 28th floor at around 11:10 a.m.Due to debris surrounding the remains making them inaccessible, rescue workers expect it will take some time until they are able to recover them.Once the remains are retrieved, authorities plan to conduct a DNA test to confirm identification.Out of six missing people, the remains of two have been recovered, while efforts are under way to retrieve three additional sets. The sixth person still remains missing.