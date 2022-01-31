N. Korea Fostering Festive Mood ahead of Kim Jong-il's Birthday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is fostering a celebratory mood holding various events in the run-up to the 80th birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il on February 16.The North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that a photo exhibition was held at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang to mark the Day of the Shining Star.The exhibition displays photos of the former leader engaged in various activities such as presiding over meetings, visits to army posts, construction sites and meeting with war veterans.The North is also expected to hold a cultural festival for the first time this year to celebrate Kim's birthday. Groups selected from different regions will perform at multiple venues in Pyongyang from February 11 to 18.Such festivities were held only for the Day of the Sun, the birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung which falls on April 15.As the KCNA described the festival as inaugural, it is expected to continue every year in February.A collection of 42 writings penned by Kim Jong-il has also been published in another project to mark his 80th birthday.