2nd Four-Way Presidential Debate Could Take Place Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A second televised debate between the four major presidential candidates may take place as early as Tuesday.The Journalists Association of Korea, together with general programming channels, has proposed the date to Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Suk Yeol, Sim Sang-jung and Ahn Cheol-soo. All four reportedly gave positive responses.An official of the ruling Democratic Party's election camp said that Lee has conveyed his will to take part and is waiting to be notified by the Journalists Association about talks with other candidates.A main opposition People Power Party official told KBS that Yoon is also expected to attend and is looking into whether the debate can be aired by multiple channels.The Justice Party and People's Party are also expected to take part.If set, it will be the second debate after the first on Thursday that was broadcast on terrestrial channels. Three more hosted by the National Election Commission are scheduled during the official campaign period on February 21, 25 and March 2.