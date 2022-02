Photo : YONHAP News

Cold weather with lower than minus 10 Celsius degrees of early morning lows is expected for the Seoul metropolitan area and other central regions during the weekend.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Friday that the temperature will dip below minus 10 degrees for Seoul, inland parts of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces and mountainous areas of Gangwon on Saturday morning.Some areas in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces will even report around minus 15 degrees with the mercury for Seoul and Incheon each falling to minus 11 degrees and minus 9 degrees.The cold spell will also hit other regions on Saturday with daytime highs for Daegu and Gwangju both hovering at 2 degrees, with Busan seeing highs reach 4 degrees.The cold wave is expected to persist on Sunday with morning lows ranging from minus 15 degrees to minus 1 degree while daytime highs nationwide will stay at minus 3 degrees to 7 degrees.