Photo : YONHAP News

People in their 50s with a preexisting condition such as asthma, diabetes, and high blood pressure will be eligible for COVID-19 treatment pills from next week.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that people aged 50 or older with underlying conditions will be able to receive Pfizer's oral COVID-19 drug, Paxlovid, lowing the minimum age from the current 60 starting Monday.The age threshold was initially set at 65 but was lowered last month to 60 to allow more people access to the antiviral medication.The latest measure is aimed at minimizing the fallout of a recent resurgence in daily COVID-19 cases amid the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.Chronic ailments that fall under the category include cardiovascular, pulmonary and nephritis diseases and cancers. Overweight people with a body of mass index(BMI) of 25 or higher will also be eligible for the pills.