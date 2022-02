Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in hoped for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to be an event of peace and unity through sports.The message was conveyed through a social media post marking the opening of the Games on Friday.President Moon said that the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics saw humanity come together in peace and unity, and that he witnessed the amazing miracle sports could bring.He encouraged the athletes taking part in the event, saying that Team Korea is the pride of the country. He stressed that the Korean people will cheer for all athletes in their endeavors, remembering the sweat they have shed in preparing for the Beijing Olympics.In addition to the athletes and coaches, the president also thanked the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee and other officials for working diligently toward the Olympic Games amid the pandemic, and added that the priority is in finishing the Games safely and in good health.