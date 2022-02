Photo : Getty Images Bank

The foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Hawaii next week to discuss cooperation against North Korea's missile threats.Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday that Minister Chung Eui-yong, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa will hold three-way talks in Honolulu on February 12.The ministry said the three sides will exchange views on matters of joint concern including the Korean Peninsula issue.The U.S. State Department also issued a press release saying the secretary of state will visit Australia, Fiji and Hawaii next week, and on Saturday will meet with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts.The department said the trilateral meeting is meant to deepen cooperation in addressing threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and confronting 21st century challenges together across the globe.