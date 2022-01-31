US Diplomat: N. Korea Issue Remains Top Priority for US

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said the North Korea issue and countering the threat posed by the regime's nuclear and missile programs remain a top priority for the U.S., and that the same could be said for its South Korean and Japanese partners.In a Friday briefing, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said the upcoming foreign ministerial talks among the U.S., South Korea and Japan scheduled for February 12 in Hawaii will address the most important security challenges in the region.Kritenbrink said that, as the U.S. made clear many times, it remains prepared to engage with North Korea in serious and sustained diplomacy without precondition. He said Washington reached out repeatedly to Pyongyang, but to date, it has not received a substantive response.Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa will hold talks in Honolulu next Saturday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches.