Bolton: China Should be Center of N. Korea Nuclear Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has urged alternate thinking on denuclearizing North Korea, including drawing China to the center of negotiations on the issue.During a webinar hosted by the Washington-based think tank Institute for Corean-American Studies on Friday local time, the former White House official said that negotiations failed for the past 30 years. Despite public condemnation of Pyongyang's arms program, it now possesses nuclear weapons and is nearing its development of ICBMs and hypersonic missiles.Bolton said there was never once convincing evidence that North Korea had made a strategic decision to give up its nuclear weapons.He accused China of not doing all it can to convince the North to change, as he called to make the North Korea issue central in U.S.-China relations.Bolton noted China should be made the center of focus, as without Beijing's support, without its shipment of oil and other fuels to North Korea and without its economic lifeline, Pyongyang would fall very, very quickly.Bolton added that sanctions are not the end but just the beginning as sanctioned countries are bound to find ways to evade them.