Photo : YONHAP News

Former lawmaker Kwak Sang-do, suspected of accepting bribes within the Daejangdong land development scandal, has been arrested.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday approved an arrest warrant sought for Kwak, citing risk of evidence destruction. A first warrant request filed late last year had been rejected by the court.In their second attempt, prosecutors added another charge of violation of the Political Funds Act. They argued that Kwak received 50 million won in illegal political funds from lawyer Nam Wook around the time of the 2016 parliamentary elections.Kwak is accused of being bribed indirectly via a massive severance pay given to his son by an asset management firm at the center of the development scandal.