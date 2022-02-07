UN Report: N. Korea Continues Nuke, Missile Programs, Profits from Cyberattacks

Photo : YONHAP News

United Nations experts reportedly said that North Korea continued to develop its nuclear and missile programs last year and cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges were its important source of revenue.Reuters issued the report on Saturday citing an excerpt of a confidential UN report by independent sanctions monitors.In the annual report submitted on Friday to the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee, the experts reportedly said that although no nuclear tests or launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles were reported, North Korea continued to develop its capability for the production of nuclear fissile materials.The report said that the maintenance and development of the North's nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure continued, and the regime continued to seek material, technology and know-how for these programs overseas, including through cyber means and joint scientific research.The experts reportedly said that cyberattacks, particularly on cryptocurrency assets, remain an important source of revenue for Pyongyang and North Korean hackers continued to target financial institutions, cryptocurrency firms and exchanges.The report said that North Korean cyber actors stole more than 50 million U.S. dollars between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia.