Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament is set to hold a rare session on Sunday to discuss the regime’s budgets and other legislations.The North earlier announced that the standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held a plenary session in late December and decided to convene the sixth meeting of the 14th SPA in Pyongyang on February 6.According to North Korean media, the Sunday session will discuss national budgets and projects for 2022 and other legislations.The rare meeting comes after seven missile launches by the North this year, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch.Attention is being drawn on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will attend the gathering and issue any messages toward the United States or South Korea.North Korean media outlets are expected to report the outcome of the meeting on Monday.