Photo : YONHAP News

The price of eating out rose at the steepest pace in about 13 years in January.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the food-away-from-home, or restaurant purchases, increased five-point-five percent in January from a year earlier.It marks the largest on-year gain in 12 years and eleven months since February 2009, when it posted a growth of five-point-six percent.Prices of all of the 39 food items at restaurants posted growth last month, with galbitang (beef rib soup) and sliced raw fish jumping eleven percent and nine-point-four percent on-year, respectively.Gimbap (rice roll) and hamburgers, both popular and traditionally inexpensive foods, gained seven-point-seven percent and seven-point-six percent, each.Even the price of coffee, the only food item whose price did not change in December, rose by one-point-six percent.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries goods also jumped six-point-three percent on-year in January.