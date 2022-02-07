Parties Fail to Agree on Second TV Debate of Presidential Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

A second televised debate of four presidential candidates will not be held this week as rival parties failed to agree on the topics of discussion and rules of the event.Officials of the ruling Democratic Party, opposition People Power Party (PPP), Justice Party and People's Party held talks on Saturday in central Seoul to decide the rules of the debate, but failed to reach an agreement.The Journalists Association of Korea was to host the event set for Tuesday, with local TV channel JTBC broadcasting.The main opposition PPP reportedly questioned the impartiality of the association and the broadcaster, demanding four TV channels jointly broadcast the event.The PPP is said to have even asked that the debate be rescheduled, citing health conditions of its candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.Three other parties expressed regret over the collapsed talks, saying that Yoon had no intention of engaging in the debate from the beginning.The four candidates held their first TV debate on Thursday.