S. Korea: Hanbok is Part of Korean Culture

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the hanbok is indisputably part of Korean culture and that it will continue to express its position to China that cultural traditions need to be respected.The ministry issued the position after a performer wore a hanbok during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in an apparent representation of an ethnic minority group in China.The incident prompted criticism from South Korean politicians and activists, which called the move China's cultural appropriation.An official at Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the government is continuing and will continue to convey its position to Beijing that cultural traditions should be respected and that the two sides need to promote an understanding of culture that is based on cultural diversity.The ministry stressed that it is indisputable that the hanbok is one of the major Korean cultural items recognized around the world.The ministry pledged to continue constructive communication with China to promote mutual understanding and friendly sentiment between the peoples of their nations.Meanwhile, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug conveyed concerns and controversy within South Korea over the incident in a meeting with Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress on Saturday.