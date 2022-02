Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will preside over a COVID-19 response meeting on Monday amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.It will be the first in about six months for Moon to chair the meeting since July 25.In the meeting, President Moon is expected to ask authorities to step up efforts to minimize inconveniences of the public as the government is bringing changes in its quarantine system to deal with soaring infections.Despite the spike, there are speculations that the president may mention the possible resumption of a gradual transition into living with COVID-19.Health authorities said on Friday that although infections continue to rise, the government would lift social distancing measures in phases and attempt a return to normalcy again if critical patients and deaths remain at stable levels.