Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates of the ruling and opposition parties continued canvassing over the weekend to woo voters ahead of the March 9 presidential election.Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Busan on Sunday and unveiled election pledges for the southern port city.Lee vowed to build a new airport on Gadeok Island in Busan by 2029, pledging to launch a basic plan after March.He also vowed to build a railway network that connects the island to anywhere in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongsang Province.Main opposition People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol visited the May 18th National Cemetery in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Sunday.Yoon plans to visit the site of a collapsed apartment building under construction in Gwanjgu on Sunday afternoon.