Top Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Meeting in Hawaii

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will hold an in-person meeting this week in Hawaii amid growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula after a series of missile launches by North Korea.The U.S. State Department said on Sunday that Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii from Thursday to next Tuesday for a meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts Noh Kyu-duk and Takehiro Funakoshi.The department said Kim will host a trilateral meeting to discuss a broad range of issues, including the complete denuclearization of the peninsula, the importance of trilateral cooperation, and the immediate resolution of the abductions issue.The three envoys will also attend the trilateral meeting of foreign ministers set for Saturday in Honolulu.Seoul's foreign ministry said the three sides are expected to share their assessments of the situation on the peninsula and hold in-depth discussions on ways to resume dialogue with North Korea.