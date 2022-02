Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will begin deliberating the government’s supplementary budget proposal of 14 trillion won to support small merchants hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The parliament's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts will hold a plenary session at 10 a.m. Monday to initiate deliberations.Rival parties are likely to begin negotiations on Tuesday, when parliamentary standing committees are set to wrap up their review of the budget plan.The ruling Democratic Party is pushing to more than double the extra budget to over 35 trillion won to help small businesses suffering from a cash crunch due to the pandemic.The main opposition People Power Party wants to expand the budget even further to 50 trillion won, while opposing the issuance of national bonds to finance the budget.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, however, made it clear that he would oppose any increase even if the rival parties were to reach an agreement on an amount.