Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 30,000 for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained above 30-thousand for the third consecutive day on Monday amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 35-thousand-286 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including one-hundred-55 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to one-million-44-thousand-963.The daily tally dropped by about 34-hundred from a day ago due to fewer tests over the weekend, but remained above 30-thousand for three straight days.Daily infections increased two-point-one times from a week ago and four-point-seven times from two weeks ago.Despite the soaring cases, the number of critically ill patients is down by two to 270, remaining in the 200s for the tenth consecutive day.Thirteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to six-thousand-886. The fatality rate fell from zero-point-68 percent to zero-point-66 percent.The ICU occupancy rate was around 18 percent nationwide as of 5 p.m. Saturday. However, the number of patients under treatment at home climbed by some 18-thousand to over 146-thousand.