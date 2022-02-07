Tougher Quarantine Measures for Department Stores, Cram Schools

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, enhanced social distancing rules will be applied to six types of multiuse facilities including department stores and study rooms.COVID-19 passes are no longer required for entry into either facility. Large retailers, museums, libraries, cram schools and movie theaters are also exempt from the pass requirement.Instead, they are subject to tougher quarantine measures.Cram schools and study rooms must leave every other seat empty if there are no partitions between seats. The government will enforce the new requirement with a grace period of three weeks.In department stores and large-scale discount stores, eating is now banned. The loud solicitation of customers, promotional events and performances are also prohibited. This marks the first time that these acts have been banned.The government extended the current social distancing scheme for another two weeks until February 20, under which up to six people can gather nationwide, while restaurants and coffee shops must close at 9:00 p.m.