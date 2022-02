Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea lost to China to finish as runners-up at the Asian women's football tournament on Sunday.Team Korea, headed by coach Colin Bell, lost to China 3-2 in the final of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Women's Asian Cup held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India.South Korea scored two goals in the first half but conceded three goals in the second.The nation has competed in the Women's Asian Cup since 1991 and reached the final for the first time this year.South Korea previously finished as high as third in 2003.