Politics

Lee Has Closed-door Meeting with Yoon's Former Campaign Chief

Written: 2022-02-07 11:38:55Updated: 2022-02-07 12:02:13

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung reportedly held a closed-door meeting on Sunday with a former campaign chief for his opposition rival Yoon Suk Yeol.

According to political sources, Lee met with Kim Chong-in, a former campaign chief for Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party. The pair met Sunday night at Kim's personal office in central Seoul.

The meeting was reportedly arranged at the request of Lee.

The two sides are said to have discussed ways to overcome the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official from the ruling party's election committee told KBS that Lee met Kim in the interest of hearing from various people in this difficult time.

The official said Lee wanted to hear from Kim, a key figure for centrists and conservatives, regarding his thoughts on the best way forward.

Since the surprise meeting, there has been speculation over the possibility that Kim will support or join Lee’s campaign.
