Calls Surface Within PPP to Field Single Opp. Candidate for Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Pressure is mounting inside the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to field a single opposition candidate ahead of the presidential elections, now a little over a month away.In an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Sunday, Won Hee-ryong, the policy chief of the PPP’s presidential election committee, said whether or not the opposition fields a single candidate could determine the outcome of the tight presidential race, adding that the time has come to field a unified candidate.Won was quick to stress that the idea was his own and not the official position of the election committee. He added he believes PPP presidential candidate Yoon Seok Yeol shares his sentiment.PPP lawmaker Lee Yong-ho supported the idea publicly, telling a KBS program he believes some 90 percent of party members agree on the need.The head of the PPP election committee, Kwon Young-se, on Monday kept the door open to the possibility, apparently reversing his earlier statement that calls for a single candidate were mere personal views.PPP leader Lee Jun-seok maintains that a unified front with minor parties is unnecessary, and urges focus on winning the election.