Prime Minister Hints at Possibility of Increasing Extra Budget Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has hinted at the possibility of expanding the government’s supplementary budget proposal that would provide compensation to small business owners hit hard by COVID-19.Attending a full session of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts on Monday, Kim said now is the time for parliament and the government to hold sincere discussions on the extra budget while prioritizing the needs of the people.The prime minister stressed that the government will actively pursue reasonable measures if parliament agrees on the need to provide appropriate support to small business owners who have made sacrifices out of consideration for the lives and safety of the populace for over two years.Kim’s remarks suggest that the government will look into the possibility of increasing the 14-trillion won supplementary budget if parliament reaches an agreement on the matter.His comments come as Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has said he will oppose increasing the government's extra budget proposal, even if the rival political parties reach an agreement that exceeds the current amount.