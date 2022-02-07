Menu Content

At-home Treatment System Revised to Focus on High-risk Groups

Written: 2022-02-07 13:27:47Updated: 2022-02-07 18:56:26

At-home Treatment System Revised to Focus on High-risk Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

At-home treatment of COVID-19 patients will now focus on patients 60 or older and people in their 50s with preexisting conditions, with relatively healthy patients to exercise self-care. 

The change was unveiled on Monday during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters chaired by President Moon Jae-in on responding to the spread of the omicron variant in the nation. 

Noting the rapid pace of new infections driven by omicron, the government said it is overhauling the quarantine and health care system to address the variant's speed. It explained the revised system will focus on preventing deaths and serious cases of people in high-risk groups. 

Under the new system, only patients who are 60 or older and patients in their 50s with underlying conditions who are eligible for COVID-19 treatment pills will have their health conditions regularly monitored by the government and be provided with at-home treatment kits. 

COVID-19 patients who do not fall under the high-risk group category will care for themselves without regular government monitoring. They will be able to receive care at nearby clinics or hospitals as necessary.
