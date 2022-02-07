Moon Urges Public to Have Faith in Gov't in Overcoming Omicron Transmission

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in urged the public to have faith in the government as the nation seeks to overcome the transmission of omicron COVID-19 variant to restore normalcy in people's daily lives.Presiding over a COVID-19 meeting for the first time in six months on Monday, Moon said although the latest resurgence has yet to reach its peak, the nation will overcome the variant thanks to public maturity in adhering to quarantine and the outstanding health care capacity.The president touted success of the country's quarantine system, citing its relatively low daily cases and cumulative fatalities in proportion to the population, and control over serious to critical cases despite the omicron transmission.Calling for proactive steps to supplement the revised priority-based quarantine against omicron, Moon urged officials to mobilize all available means toward managing high-risk groups and preventing serious cases and deaths.Pledging a stable supply of self-test kits and treatment pills, the president urged the medical community to more actively volunteer to offer rapid antigen tests and for the public to take responsibility in individual adherence to quarantine.