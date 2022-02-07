Domestic Ex-Pres. Rhee's Adoptive Son Accused of Fraud Regarding Book Copyright

The adoptive son of former President Rhee Syng-man and his wife are being accused of fraud in relation to a copyright for a book published by the ex-leader.



According to the police on Monday, Shin Wu-hyeon, the head of publisher Gwangchang Media, filed the complaint against Rhee In-soo and his wife for fraud last month.



In May 2017, Shin signed an agreement with the son for the copyright to the book "Japan Inside Out" until 2036 for three million won.



Shin later found out that the son of the former President did not own the copyright, after relinquishing inheritance from his adoptive mother and former first lady Francesca Rhee upon her death in 1992. The copyright was then inherited by Rhee In-soo's son.



A court last year ruled against Shin in a separate civil case, nullifying the copyright transfer agreement.



The English-language book, written by the former president in 1941, analyzed the state of international affairs at the time and is well known for having predicted Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.