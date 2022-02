Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Turkmenistan exchanged congratulatory letters marking the 30th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.According to the presidential office on Monday, President Moon Jae-in took note of the two sides' cooperation in politics, the economy, culture and people exchanges since forging diplomatic ties in 1992, expressing hope for an expanded cooperation.Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov mentioned bilateral achievements in energy and transportation, expressing hope to expand partnerships into new areas.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Turkmenistan is a key partner of Seoul's New Northern Policy, which aims to promote peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and Eurasia.